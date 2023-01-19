SportsUncategorized

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU eighth rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: January 19, 2023
CLASS 1A
School
Record
LW
1
Algona Bishop Garrigan
12-1
1
2
Newell-Fonda
9-2
2
3
North Linn
14-0
3
4
Remsen St. Mary’s
13-1
4
5
Westwood
15-0
5
6
Woodbine
13-0
6
7
Council Bluffs St. Albert
13-1
7
8
Central Elkader
13-0
8
9
West Fork
14-0
9
10
Winfield-Mount Union
16-0
10
11
Burlington Notre Dame
12-4
11
12
North Mahaska
14-1
12
13
Riceville
15-1
13
14
Stanton
13-1
14
15
Martensdale-St. Marys
13-2
15
 
Dropped Out: None                                                                                  
 
CLASS 2A
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
13-0
1
2
Central Lyon
11-0
2
3
Sibley-Ocheyedan
11-1
3
4
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
14-0
4
5
Cascade
12-1
5
6
Iowa City Regina
13-2
6
7
Underwood
12-2
7
8
Treynor
13-1
9
9
Panorama
14-1
10
10
North Union
11-2
11
11
Pocahontas Area
9-3
8
12
South Hamilton
11-2
13
13
Aplington-Parkersburg
11-2
14
14
South Central Calhoun
10-2
12
15
Hinton
9-3
15
 
Dropped Out: None
 
 
CLASS 3A
School
Record
LW
1
Estherville Lincoln Central
13-0
1
2
Unity Christian
9-2
2
3
Solon
13-1
3
4
Benton Community
12-2
4
5
West Marshall
13-1
5
6
Des Moines Christian
11-3
6
7
Osage
13-1
9
8
Grinnell
10-3
11
9
Dubuque Wahlert
10-4
12
10
Center Point-Urbana
9-7
7
11
Sioux Center
10-2
14
12
Cherokee
8-3
8
13
Vinton-Shellsburg
8-5
10
14
Mount Vernon
9-6
13
15
Harlan
9-4
NR

Dropped Out: Atlantic (14)
 
Class 4A
School
Record
LW
1
Dallas Center-Grimes
11-3
1
2
North Polk
12-2
2
3
Cedar Rapids Xavier
11-4
3
4
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
10-2
4
5
Ballard
11-2
5
6
Decorah
13-2
6
7
Clear Creek-Amana
10-2
7
8
Carlisle
11-3
8
9
Waverly-Shell Rock
9-3
9
10
Pella
10-3
10
11
Indianola
6-7
11
12
Central DeWitt
9-4
12
13
Lewis Central
10-3
15
14
Spencer
9-1
NR
15
Marion
7-7
13
 
Dropped Out: Glenwood (14)
 
 
Class 5A
School
Record
LW
1
Johnston
16-0
1
2
Pleasant Valley
14-0
2
3
Waterloo West
13-1
3
4
Dowling Catholic
10-4
6
5
Davenport North
13-1
5
6
Ankeny Centennial
12-4
7
7
Valley
9-5
4
8
Southeast Polk
9-4
8
9
Cedar Falls
9-4
14
10
Iowa City West
11-3
9
11
Sioux City East
9-2
11
12
Iowa City Liberty
8-5
15
13
Linn-Mar
9-5
10
14
Waukee
6-8
NR
15
Ankeny
8-7
15
 
Dropped Out: Des Moines North (12)
