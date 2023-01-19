SportsUncategorized
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU eighth rankings
CLASS 1A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Algona Bishop Garrigan
|
12-1
|
1
|
2
|
Newell-Fonda
|
9-2
|
2
|
3
|
North Linn
|
14-0
|
3
|
4
|
Remsen St. Mary’s
|
13-1
|
4
|
5
|
Westwood
|
15-0
|
5
|
6
|
Woodbine
|
13-0
|
6
|
7
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
13-1
|
7
|
8
|
Central Elkader
|
13-0
|
8
|
9
|
West Fork
|
14-0
|
9
|
10
|
Winfield-Mount Union
|
16-0
|
10
|
11
|
Burlington Notre Dame
|
12-4
|
11
|
12
|
North Mahaska
|
14-1
|
12
|
13
|
Riceville
|
15-1
|
13
|
14
|
Stanton
|
13-1
|
14
|
15
|
Martensdale-St. Marys
|
13-2
|
15
Dropped Out: None
CLASS 2A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
13-0
|
1
|
2
|
Central Lyon
|
11-0
|
2
|
3
|
Sibley-Ocheyedan
|
11-1
|
3
|
4
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
14-0
|
4
|
5
|
Cascade
|
12-1
|
5
|
6
|
Iowa City Regina
|
13-2
|
6
|
7
|
Underwood
|
12-2
|
7
|
8
|
Treynor
|
13-1
|
9
|
9
|
Panorama
|
14-1
|
10
|
10
|
North Union
|
11-2
|
11
|
11
|
Pocahontas Area
|
9-3
|
8
|
12
|
South Hamilton
|
11-2
|
13
|
13
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
11-2
|
14
|
14
|
South Central Calhoun
|
10-2
|
12
|
15
|
Hinton
|
9-3
|
15
Dropped Out: None
CLASS 3A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Estherville Lincoln Central
|
13-0
|
1
|
2
|
Unity Christian
|
9-2
|
2
|
3
|
Solon
|
13-1
|
3
|
4
|
Benton Community
|
12-2
|
4
|
5
|
West Marshall
|
13-1
|
5
|
6
|
Des Moines Christian
|
11-3
|
6
|
7
|
Osage
|
13-1
|
9
|
8
|
Grinnell
|
10-3
|
11
|
9
|
Dubuque Wahlert
|
10-4
|
12
|
10
|
Center Point-Urbana
|
9-7
|
7
|
11
|
Sioux Center
|
10-2
|
14
|
12
|
Cherokee
|
8-3
|
8
|
13
|
Vinton-Shellsburg
|
8-5
|
10
|
14
|
Mount Vernon
|
9-6
|
13
|
15
|
Harlan
|
9-4
|
NR
Dropped Out: Atlantic (14)
Class 4A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
11-3
|
1
|
2
|
North Polk
|
12-2
|
2
|
3
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
11-4
|
3
|
4
|
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
|
10-2
|
4
|
5
|
Ballard
|
11-2
|
5
|
6
|
Decorah
|
13-2
|
6
|
7
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
10-2
|
7
|
8
|
Carlisle
|
11-3
|
8
|
9
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
9-3
|
9
|
10
|
Pella
|
10-3
|
10
|
11
|
Indianola
|
6-7
|
11
|
12
|
Central DeWitt
|
9-4
|
12
|
13
|
Lewis Central
|
10-3
|
15
|
14
|
Spencer
|
9-1
|
NR
|
15
|
Marion
|
7-7
|
13
Dropped Out: Glenwood (14)
Class 5A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Johnston
|
16-0
|
1
|
2
|
Pleasant Valley
|
14-0
|
2
|
3
|
Waterloo West
|
13-1
|
3
|
4
|
Dowling Catholic
|
10-4
|
6
|
5
|
Davenport North
|
13-1
|
5
|
6
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
12-4
|
7
|
7
|
Valley
|
9-5
|
4
|
8
|
Southeast Polk
|
9-4
|
8
|
9
|
Cedar Falls
|
9-4
|
14
|
10
|
Iowa City West
|
11-3
|
9
|
11
|
Sioux City East
|
9-2
|
11
|
12
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
8-5
|
15
|
13
|
Linn-Mar
|
9-5
|
10
|
14
|
Waukee
|
6-8
|
NR
|
15
|
Ankeny
|
8-7
|
15
Dropped Out: Des Moines North (12)