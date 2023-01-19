Feenstra Introduces REINS Act

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) helped introduce, alongside U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL), the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act of 2023. This legislation would reassert Congress’s legislative authority and prevent excessive overreach by the Executive Branch in the federal rulemaking process. It would also require every new “major rule” proposed by federal agencies to be approved by both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate before going into effect.

Additionally, this bill would preserve Congress’s authority to disapprove of a “nonmajor rule” through a joint resolution.

“With the right regulatory conditions and tax policies, American families, farmers, and small businesses can outcompete any other nation in the world. Our ingenuity, productivity, and innovation are second to none,” said Rep. Feenstra. “Unfortunately, burdensome government red tape stifles entrepreneurship, increases the cost of living for our families, raises input costs for our farmers, and disincentivizes Iowans from starting their own business. I came to Congress to protect the American Dream for generations to come, and this legislation will ensure that government bureaucrats do not destroy the American spirit.”

More specifically, the REINS Act would define a “major rule” as any federal rule or regulation that may result in: an annual effect on the economy of $100 million or more; a major increase in costs or prices for consumers, individual industries, government industries, government agencies, or geographic regions; or significant adverse effects on competition, employment, investment, productivity, innovation, or the ability of U.S.-based enterprises to compete with foreign-based enterprises.