Area Snowstorm Dumps Up to 9 Inches on the Area

The snow finally started to taper off Thursday morning across much of Iowa, though a Winter Storm Warning was posted until 9 AM for parts of northern and central Iowa. Meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says wide sections of the state got heavy snow.

Britt, Garner, all the way to Algona received on average 9 inches of new snow. KIOW studios in Forest City received around 7 inches of snow. Most of the snowfall occurred overnight with another inch falling in the late morning.

The resulting snow caused every school district in the area to cancel classes for the day with some reverting to e-learning days.

Cogil says anyone who’s on the road will need to use great caution.

Tow bans were in effect through the morning in several Iowa counties. For the latest road report go to 511ia.org