Ernst Warns Against Defense Spending Cuts

Republican Senator Joni Ernst says now is not the time to cut the Pentagon’s budget.

House Republicans say they will insist on cuts in federal spending in any deal to raise the government’s ability to borrow more money to pay its bills. Ernst says cuts to military spending would not be helpful.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says every single level of government should be looking at ways to spend less money. He says in an $800 billion defense budget, there are areas that can be cut, like the money the Air Force is spending to research the use of biofuels in jets.