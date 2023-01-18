Kronemann Addresses Proposed School Voucher System

In last week’s Condition of the State address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has called on the State Legislature to make available to every Iowa student, a taxpayer funded scholarship that their families can use to pay for private schooling. West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kronemann voiced his opinion on the issue.

Kronemann notes that state supplemental aid has largely declined to his district during his tenure as Superintendent.

Kronemann doesn’t feel that shifting monies from public schools solves any perceived or potential problems that may be out there.

Kronemann reinforced the fact that district patrons already have a multitude of school choices.

Kronemann says public and private schools abide by two different sets of regulations and he encourages people to contact their local legislators to voice their concerns.