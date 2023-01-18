Winter Storm Warning WINTER STORM WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Franklin County IA  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Kanawha Increases Fines on Violations

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor14 hours agoLast Updated: January 17, 2023

The Kanawha City Council reviewed the fines for city violations and found that they may not be punitive enough. Mayor Gloria Sobek explained that increases were necessary.

Snow events in the city can sometimes be problematic and Sobek along with the city council want to try and alleviate these issues by increasing the penalties associated with the violations.

The increases will go into effect and residents are asked to clear their sidewalks as soon as the snow has stopped to provide access for children and other pedestrians.

 

 

