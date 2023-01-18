Winter Storm Warning WINTER STORM WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scores from 1/17/23

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: January 18, 2023
IGHSAU/IHSAA

BOYS

Eagle Grove 56 Belmond-Klemme 52

Lake Mills 76 Bishop Garrigan 47

GHV 62 West Hancock 43

North Union 69 Forest City 53

North Butler 66 Central Springs 54

Newman Catholic 60 Nashua-Plainfield 53

West Fork 61 Northwood-Kensett 55

Osage 73 Saint Ansgarar 63

#1 1A Bishop Garrigan 78 Lake Mills 29

#11 2A North Union 62 Forest City 48

West Hancock 41 GHV 25

Central Springs 46 North Butler 18

Newman Catholic 47 Nashua-Plainfield 26

#9 1A West Fork 61 Northwood-Kensett 26

#9 3A Osage 49  Saint Ansgar 38

