Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scores from 1/17/23
BOYS
Eagle Grove 56 Belmond-Klemme 52
Lake Mills 76 Bishop Garrigan 47
GHV 62 West Hancock 43
North Union 69 Forest City 53
North Butler 66 Central Springs 54
Newman Catholic 60 Nashua-Plainfield 53
West Fork 61 Northwood-Kensett 55
Osage 73 Saint Ansgarar 63
#1 1A Bishop Garrigan 78 Lake Mills 29
#11 2A North Union 62 Forest City 48
West Hancock 41 GHV 25
Central Springs 46 North Butler 18
Newman Catholic 47 Nashua-Plainfield 26
#9 1A West Fork 61 Northwood-Kensett 26
#9 3A Osage 49 Saint Ansgar 38