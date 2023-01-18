Free Tax Preparation Available

Iowans who need help filling out their income tax forms can take advantage of a free service through the Iowa State University Extension starting next week. Becky Koppen oversees the RSVP or Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Hamilton County. Koppen says low- to moderate-income Iowans can make use of VITA, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.

Through the program, certified community volunteers prepare taxes with computer software and can offer help with special tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Credit for the Elderly or Disabled. Iowans can call now to schedule an appointment.

The program is offered in many, but not all, Iowa counties. Learn more by calling 800-906-9887 or by visiting: www.irs.gov/vita.