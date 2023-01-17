COOL MOMENT: Watch as Belmond-Klemme ends basketball streak

Video courtesy of Belmond-Klemme Actives on YouTube.

A pretty incredible moment in Belmond last night. After losing their first 12 games this year, and all 22 games last year, plus the final four games two years ago, the Belmond-Klemme Broncos were on a 38-game losing streak, that was, until last night.

Leading 58-56 with 11 seconds left, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead. Good Belmond-Klemme defense forced a turnover, and after two free throws were made, and just over a second remaining on the clock, the celebration was on. Head coach Justin Meyer frantically made sure his players stayed away from the CGD inbounder as it was nearly impossible unless fouled, that CGD could score enough points to tie or take the lead.

The Broncos stormed together near half-court to celebrate. The Broncos’ last win before last night came on January 30th, 2021, against Eagle Grove.

Congrats, BK!