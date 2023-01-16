Nominations are Now Being Taken for Iowa Character Awards

Individual Iowans, schools, teachers and organizations that go above and beyond in demonstrating good character traits can now be nominated for statewide recognition. Megan Wesselink is communications coordinator for the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines which hosts the Iowa Character Awards.

The awards have been an annual staple since 2005 as a way of promoting good character.

The winners will be recognized at the annual Iowa Character Awards banquet set for late July at the Prairie Meadows conference center in Altoona.