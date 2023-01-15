Sunday Talk: Rowley on the Beginning of the Iowa Senate Session

The 90th General Assembly kicked off on Monday January 9, 2023, starting with our new Iowa Senate President Amy Sinclair taking the oath of office. President Sinclair then gave the oath of office to all of the senators who were elected to the Iowa Senate last November. With these additions, the Republican majority is at a historic high in both chambers, with the Senate majority now at 34-16. I was so grateful my mother-in-law, Ardy Erickson, along with my wife, Kris, and her brother, Greg Erickson, could attend the event, as it really is a family event. I feel so honored that I was elected again to represent the wonderful constituents of District 5.

For those who may not know District 5 represents the counties of Dickinson, Clay (partial), Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth and Winnebago. It is a large area but I have already come to know so many great people who live in our district. We are engaged and working together to grow our communities and our state. After campaigning and visiting these communities I am determined to work as hard as ever to accomplish my responsibilities as your state senator. I serve on several standing committees: Workforce, Health and Human Services, Judiciary, Commerce, Ways and Means, and Appropriations. I was also appointed as chair of the Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee. From last year’s session to this one, there are now more opportunities to work on issues that can have a positive impact for our NW Iowa communities.

My goals for this legislative session include addressing the carbon capture pipelines, mental health and health care services, and providing legislation that supports workforce growth and business investments in rural Iowa. I’m working on local control for short term rentals, cross-county titling for vehicles, a bill addressing ESG concerns, and several bills working with the House and Governor Reynolds’ initiatives.

It has been a great first week here at the Capitol. I am looking forward to attending upcoming legislative forums in our District 5 communities. Be watching for scheduled dates. My door is open, so do not hesitate to contact me ask questions. I am more than happy to discuss legislation.