Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Ice Fishing Season Underway

The weekend weather for ice fishing will have highs above freezing under mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be out of the south as high as 23 mph.

Area lakes may still have weak ice coverings in some locations. Make sure to test as you go out on the lake ice.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp.

Black Hawk Lake

Ice thickness is around 11 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Black Hawk Pits

Ice thickness is around 7-8 inches near the boat ramp.

Brushy Creek Lake

Ice conditions are variable, use caution and check ice thickness often. The thickest ice is around 9 inches near the north boat ramp. Ice on the south end of the lake varies from 0-5 inches. There is open water near the beach. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Good: Anglers are catching good numbers of bluegill on the north end of the lake; sorting is needed. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye. Bite is hit-or-miss. Use minnows and a jigging spoon. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Ice thickness is around 8-14 inches, but there are thinner areas. Conditions are variable and can change quickly from one area to another on this lake; check ice thickness often as you move. There are areas of open water or thin ice near the big island and at a seam that starts at the Casino point area and extends northeast. Walleye – Fair: Most anglers have been on the east side of the lake. The bite is hit-or-miss using minnows and jigging spoons. Best bite is evenings. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair: Most fish are around 7- to 8-inches. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow.

Most lakes in the area have anywhere from 7-14 inches of ice. Conditions remain variable. The winter aeration system in Town Bay (westernmost bay) of Black Hawk Lake is in operation. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Blue Pit

Rainbow trout will be stocked on Jan 14th. Mason City Parks & Recreation will host a family ice fishing event from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Use a small jig tipped with bait. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Clear Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 13 inches. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. The daily limit is 3 with no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small minnow near the edge of the reeds. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with waxworms on the outside edge of the reeds. Walleye – Fair: Use a jigging spoon tipped with live bait in 6 to 8 feet of water near vegetation. Best bite is low light periods and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Slow: Stay mobile to find the fish. Yellow Perch – Good: Try live bait and jigs near vegetation. Use a bigger bait to avoid the small fish.

Little Wall Lake

Ice thickness is 8 inches. Black Crappie – Slow.

Lower Pine Lake

Ice thickness is 7 inches. Bluegill – Good: Try a small jig tipped with waxworms or spikes. Best bite is late afternoon to sunset.

Rice Lake

Ice thickness is 0 to 12 inches. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Good: Try a small jig tipped with bait near vegetation.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Ice thickness is 0 to 12 inches. Bluegill – Good: Use a small jig tipped with waxworms near vegetation. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Winter aeration systems are running at Clear Lake, Crystal Lake, Rice Lake and Silver Lake. For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Ice thickness is around 15+ inches in most areas. Deeper snow coverage has made getting around more difficult. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.

Ingham Lake

Use caution; there is an open hole in the lake with the aerator in use. Ice thickness is 13+ inches.

Lost Island Lake

Ice thickness is around 14+ inches in most places. Black Crappie – Good. Walleye – Good.

Minnewashta Lake

Ice thickness is 16.5+ inches. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Ice thickness is around 13+ inches. Use caution; the lake aerator is in use. This creates an open hole on the east side of the lake. Walleye – Good: Best bite is at dusk.

Spirit Lake

The lake is entirely iced over with 16+ inches in most places. The best ice is on the south end and Anglers Bay. Most accesses are clear of heaves and snow. Walleye – Good: Best bite is around dusk. Yellow Perch – Good: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow. Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

Most bays have safe ice for small machines. Ice thickness is about 15.5 inches at Emerson Bay, about 15 inches at Haywards Bay and 11 inches at Triboji. The bluegill bite in Little Emerson Bay and out from Triboji has been very good. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Sorting may be needed.

Most lakes have 15+ inches of ice. Larger lakes may have areas with thinner ice; use caution when going out, especially if using a heavier vehicle. Ice formation will be slower with the amount of snow covering many lakes. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

About 10-11 inches of ice is covering the impoundment. Use caution in areas with current. Check ice thickness often. Lots of fishing activity around Carvel, Howards Woods and the beach area around the campground. Black Crappie – Good: Use small jigs tipped with minnows, spikes and waxworms; find deeper water with little current. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in backwaters. Use a small jig tipped with waxworm or spike. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try a jig tipped with a minnow. Walleye – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with a colored spike or waxworm fished near bottom in areas with little current and around structure.

Decorah District Streams

Water clarity is good on most streams. Parking areas on public ground are not plowed. Trout anglers using any kind of light weight rods and reels with spinnerbaits or a hook tipped with small piece of crawler, cheese, or dough can be just as successful as fly anglers. Brook Trout – Good: Walk around cleared areas in the stream bottom; these are trout nests or “redds”. Brook and brown trout eggs won’t hatch for a few more months. Brown Trout – Good: For brownies slow to take bait, a keen eye and fly box filled with a variety of sizes and colors makes a difference between catching and taking your pole for a walk. Rainbow Trout – Good: Plenty of fish remain in the stream over winter. Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits, or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish.

Lake Hendricks

Ice thickness is about 13 inches. Use caution around the aerator; open water in this area. Fish remains slow; few anglers have been out fishing. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish a little above bluegills with similar gear. Crappie tend to strike from below. Bluegill – Slow: Find fish near the lake bottom. Use a small jig tipped with a waxworm. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Anglers are catching bass when fishing for bluegills.

Lake Meyer

Ice thickness is about 10 inches. The afternoon bite is best. Move to a different location if fish don’t bite. Black Crappie – Fair: Use spikes, waxies or worms around brush; 8-inch fish are common. Find crappies near the bottom. Bluegill – Good: Anglers are catching 3- to 4-inch gills with some nice ones in the mix. Find fish around brush piles in the bay. Fish are suspended about 5 feet off the bottom. Use a small brightly colored jig with a waxworm. Largemouth Bass – Good: The occasional bass will strike while fishing for bluegills; 10- to 15-inch bass are common.

Volga Lake

Ice thickness is about 12 inches. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs tipped with colored spikes near brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass near drop offs. Use a jig tipped with a minnow.

Temperatures in the upper 30s to lows in the teens through the weekend. 2023 resident fishing licenses are now available. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are catching bluegill and crappie. Black Crappie – Excellent: Try a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig or use a dead stick tipped with a live crappie minnow; try to find structure for best success. Bluegill – Excellent: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig; try to find structure for best success.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Walleye – Good: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching panfish; some sorting may be needed. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig or use a dead stick tipped with a live crappie minnow; try to find structure for best success Bluegill – Fair: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig; try to find structure for best success.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

There have been no reports on the Maquoketa River. Walleye – No Report: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

North Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching trout, bluegill and crappie. Black Crappie – Good: Try a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig or use a dead stick tipped with a live crappie minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try jigging flashy jigs. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Walleye – Good: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

South Prairie Lake

No reports; decent size bluegill are available. Bluegill – No Report: Use a waxworm tipped on an ice fishing jig; try to find structure for best success.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Walleye – Good: Most anglers are having good success fishing plastics tipped with a minnow.

Interior rivers are in excellent condition and are starting to lose ice. Ice thickness is around six inches; use extreme caution. Walleye fishing has been good to excellent on the rivers when conditions allow. Lakes in the Cedar Falls/Waterloo area have been productive for panfish. . Trout streams are in excellent condition. Contact your local area bait shops for the most recent hot spots. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.2 feet at Lansing. Water temperature is near 33 degrees in the main channel. Use caution around the edges when entering the ice. Don’t forget your ice cleats with the slick surface. Panfishing has improved. Black Crappie– Fair: Reports of anglers catching crappie. Try live minnows to entice the bite. Bluegill – Fair: Ice anglers are doing some sorting for larger gills. Try ice jigs tipped with waxworms. Sauger – No report: Try vertical jigging with a minnow in the Lock and Dam tailwaters. Walleye – No report: Bottom bounce a jig with twister tails in the Lock and Dam tailwaters. Yellow Perch – Good: Try Shore Slough near Lansing or Village Creek ramp area for perch in the dredge cuts.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is stable at 614.5 feet at Lynxville. Water temperature is near 33 degrees in the main channel. Use caution around the edges when entering the ice. Don’t forget your ice cleats with the slick surface. Panfishing has been good in deeper backwater cuts. Avoid the ramp area at Bussey Lake; enter at the upper end on the island road. Black Crappie – Fair: Reports of anglers catching crappie. Try live minnows to entice the bite. Bluegill – Fair: Ice anglers are doing some sorting for the larger gills. Try ice jigs tipped with waxworms. Northern Pike – Good: Reports of nice pike near the Greymore area. Yellow Perch – Good: Try a small jig tipped with a waxworm in the vegetation along deeper backwater dredge cuts.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is stable at 6.4 feet at Guttenberg. Water temperature is 33 degrees in the channel. The DNR ramp at Guttenberg is open for walleye/sauger tailwater fishing. Mud Lake has been fair in the marina area. A further walk, but reports are picking up at Zollis. Avoid thin ice in the creek area leading to Zollicoffers. Use Caution around the edges when entering the ice. Don’t forget your ice cleats with the slick conditions. Black Crappie – Fair: Reports of anglers catching crappie. Try live minnows to entice the bite. Bluegill – Fair: Varied reports at Mud Lake and Bertrum Lakes. Anglers are moving often and sorting. Northern Pike – Fair: Reports of anglers catching northern pike on tip-ups/tip-downs in marina areas. Yellow Perch – Good: Ice anglers have been picking up some nicer perch this week.

Upper Mississippi River levels are up slightly after last week’s precipitation. The panfish bite has improved. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is receding to 5.8 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 8.3 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 33 degrees; the water is clear. Ramps in the Dubuque area are frozen in; ice fishing is occurring in most marina areas. Ice around the edges is reported as “iffy” at some locations. Bluegill – Good: Nearly all panfish are in backwater areas for the winter, which are lakes with no flowing water and hopefully deep enough to not freeze to the bottom. The edges of the ice in backwaters are poor in some locations; once on the ice, most places are good to fish. Use good judgement when fishing unknown ice. Yellow Perch – Good: Small yellow perch are being reported with an occasional keeper. Some anglers are using minnows on tip-down rigs.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 6.4 feet at Lock and Dam 12 at Bellevue and is dropping. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is around 33 degrees. The DNR ramps is frozen over, but it may open up this week. The City of Bellevue Ramp is open, but ice flows may occur. Bluegill – Good: Nearly all panfish are in backwater areas for the winter, which are lakes with no flowing water and hopefully deep enough to not freeze to the bottom. Recent warm up has caused some edges to unthaw and some ice may not be safe. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The Bellevue kids trout pond is open and vegetation free. It is a nice safe place to fish with kids on warmer winter days. Please only keep two fish per child, if you plan to keep any. Yellow Perch – Good: Small yellow perch are being reported with an occasional keeper. Some anglers are using minnows on tip-down rigs.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 5.3 feet at Fulton, 9.7 feet at Camanche and 4.9 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is near 33 degrees. Ice was breaking away at the boat ramp, but unsure if it has opened up. Bluegill – No Report: Ice fishing is occurring, but no reports were received. Expect anglers to target Rock Creek near Camanche and Sunfish Lake area near Fulton. Expect the edge of the ice to be in poor condition as the river has warmed and received a lot of rain.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 6.4 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is 33 degrees. Bluegill – No Report: Not a lot of ice angling goes on in Pool 15 as true backwater areas are not present in this pool. Some fishing can occur in the marinas and above the dam at LeClaire, but we have received no reports. The ice is most likely in poor condition around the edges with the rising water and recent rains.

The edge ice is reported as poor in many places, but a lot of ice fishing is occurring in the district. Many boat ramps are frozen in, but Bellevue City Ramp is open. Other district ramps have significant ice near shore and may not be usable. The Iowa DNR ramp may open up, but ice flows will be an issue. If you have angling questions, please call the Bellevue Fisheries Management Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 5.85 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Tailwater stage is forecast to fall the next few days. There has been some tailwater fishing for walleye and saugers, but it has been hit-or-miss. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent warm temperatures. Sauger – Fair: Some saugers have been caught below the dam this past week; smaller saugers are being caught.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 4.93 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been steady the past few days. As of Jan. 12, the Muscatine boat ramp is free of ice; a boat dock has been put back in the water. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been slow. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent warm temperatures. Sauger – Slow: Look for saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling stickbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 5.06 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to fall over the weekend. The Toolsboro ramp is free of ice. Tailwater fishing has been slow. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent warm temperatures. Sauger – Slow: Tailwater fishing for saugers has been slow with mostly smaller fish being caught. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling stickbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 2.61 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to fall over the weekend. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports or ramp condition reports for this pool this week. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent warm temperatures.

Tailwater stages have been fairly steady the past few days, but are forecast to start to fall over the weekend. Some boat ramps have opened back up with the warmer temperatures. Tailwater fishing for walleye and sauger has been hit-or-miss with mostly smaller fish being caught. Unsafe ice conditions with the recent warm temperatures. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Ice fishing is not recommended. Areas of open water are forming near shore. Don’t try to get out to the thicker ice out from shore, it’s not in good condition either.

Lake Belva Deer

Ice fishing is not recommended; unsafe ice conditions. Warm weather this week has kept the ice conditions from improving from last week’s poor ice conditions.

Lake Darling

Ice fishing is not recommended; unsafe ice conditions. The ice out to about 3 feet from shore will not support weight or is open water. One angler was out sometime this week and stayed close to shore. Nobody has ventured very far out. Ice is a silver gray color. Bluegill – No Report: One angler ventured out onto the ice in the last two weeks. He went out where a high bank keeps the ice near shore out of the sun.

Lost Grove Lake

Around the edges of the lake the ice is still in poor condition. The weather forecast doesn’t look like that will improve in the near future. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers finding their way out from shore are picking up a few bluegills out from the “Red Barn” (middle) boat ramp area.

Marr Park Lake

Ice fishing is not recommended. The ice out to about 4 feet from shore will not support much weight and will break out from under you. Open water between the edge of the ice and the shoreline. Bluegill – No Report: No angler activity for several days.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Central Park Lake

The first 6-8 feet of ice are soft and slushy; use caution getting on. The rest of the lake has 6+ inches of ice. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish have been smaller. Best bite is mornings and evenings.

Coralville Reservoir

The ice is variable; no reports are available.

Diamond Lake

Ice thickness is 4-7 inches; check shorelines and ice as you go. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8- to 9-inches with a few larger ones mixed in. Bluegill – Fair.

Diamond Lake Pond

The pond on the east side of Diamond Lake has had a fair amount of fishing activity ;no reports are available.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Ice thickness is about 7 inches on most of the lake. Remember, no ice is safe ice. No fishing reports are available. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and seams. Ice thickness is 5-7 inches in most commonly used areas. Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing rock piles in 10-20 feet of water; size is marginal.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Ice thickness is 4-5 inches on the north side of the lake; the south side has a little more ice. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair.

Union Grove Lake

Ice thickness is 6-9 inches on most of the lake. The aeration unit is on; there is open water at the south end of the lake out from the dam. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair.

Warmer than average temperatures have made some shorelines and other areas a little weak. Check ice thickness often and take safety gear every time. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Corydon Reservoir

Ice thickness is variable; use caution.

Lake Miami

Little fishing pressure lately. Use caution; variable ice conditions.

Lake Sugema

There is open water near the dam. Ice thickness is variable and inconsistent across the lake; use caution.

Lake Wapello

Ice thickness varies; use caution. There is open water out from the beach area.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.13 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Ice thickness varies across the lake. There is open water in the main lake and around Bridgeview. There has been very little fishing activity due to variable ice conditions. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – No Report: Anglers are venturing out in the South Fork area of the lake. Use caution; ice thickness varies by location. Walleye – No Report: There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye. All walleyes measuring less than 15 inches must be immediately released unharmed. This regulation does not apply to the Chariton River below Rathbun dam; the upper limit of the regulation will be the Wayne/Appanoose county line.

Red Haw Lake

Use caution; ice thickness varies. Visitors can access the beach and north boat ramp, but are asked to avoid the campground.

Most area lakes still have some open water; ice conditions vary from lake to lake. Ice conditons have not improved in the last week. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

As of Jan. 11, ice thickness was 8 inches near shore. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigging minnows or waxworms on glow jigs over brush piles on the upper half of the lake and along the roadbed out from the Ensign Shelter on the East shore. Best bite is morning and early evening.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Triumph Park West

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use jigging spoons tipped with waxworms or minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

As of Jan. 11, ponds and lakes in Central Iowa are maintaining 5 to 9 inches of ice. Use caution on city ponds that may have then ice around stormwater pipe inlets. For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

A winter community trout stocking is scheduled for January 20th pending safe ice conditions. Rainbow Trout – No Report: Try similar size tackle used for bluegill and crappie; nightcrawlers minnows and waxworms are good live bait options. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield has a large year class of 9-inch black crappie that will provide good ice fishing this winter. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Good: Fishing has been good for 7-inch bluegills.

Lake Anita

Lake Anita has a good year class of black crappie averaging 9-inches going into the ice fishing season. Bluegills look good as well, averaging 8-inches. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite is light; find fish suspended close to deep tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are being caught in the north arm of the lake. Fish average 8-inches.

Littlefield Lake

Littlefield will be a good ice fishing destination this winter. Expect 9-inch black crappie, 8- to 9-inch bluegill and perhaps a bonus yellow perch. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are sorting for 8.5-inch bluegill.

Meadow Lake

Expect to catch 10- to 12-inch black crappies and 8-inch bluegill this winter. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing late afternoon to catch 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill – Slow: Target the cedar tree piles in the lake to catch 8-inch bluegill.

Prairie Rose Lake

Fish surveys show a large number of 10- to 12-inch black crappie. Bluegills will be 8.5- to 9-inches. Prairie Rose will be a good ice fishing destination this winter. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie have been tough to catch during mid-day. Best bite is early morning and late afternoon. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers will have to sort for 9.5-inch bluegill this winter. Largemouth Bass – Fair: If you are fishing a brush pile, you will catch an occasional largemouth bass.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake has a good number of 8- to 10-inch black crappie with a smaller percentage of larger fish. Bluegill size will range from 7- to 8-inches.

Lakes in the district have 8 to 10 inches of ice. For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Ice thickness is about 6 inches of ice off the beach boat ramp. Geese are keeping an area of open water off the campground. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with small jigs tipped with a waxworm fished near deep cedar tree brush piles.

Little River Watershed Lake

Ice thickness is about 6 inches of ice off the Paul Vaughn boat ramp. Geese had area of open water along the south end of the lake.

Three Mile Lake

Ice thickness is about 6 inches of ice off the north boat ramp. Geese had area of open water on the south end of the lake.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Ice thickness is about 6 inches of ice off the Townline Road boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try using jigs tipped with a minnow or waxworm fished in the upper end of the reservoir to catch crappie of all sizes.

Most Mount Ayr district lakes have variable ice conditions ranging from 4-6 inches. There are areas of thin ice along the lake shorelines, flooded timber, boat ramps, fishing jetties, etc. Use extreme caution while ice fishing and drill many test holes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.