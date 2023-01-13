National Register Honors Clear Lake Sea Wall

Northern Iowa is a long way from the sea, but the so-called seawall in downtown Clear Lake is being placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service. The seawall was built in 1936 as a Works Progress Administration project and received its first major renovation last year. Mayor Nelson Crabb says town leaders and the Clear Lake Historical Society are happy to see the iconic gathering place win national recognition.

The seawall was also placed on the state’s list of historical places last June. The mayor commends the meticulous work by TNT Tuckpointing & Building Restoration of Stockton, Iowa, which finished the project under budget and ahead of schedule.

The seawall replaced the former White Pier, which was destroyed by a tornado in 1931.