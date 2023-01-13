Marketplace Enrollment Ends Locally This Weekend

The Marketplace open enrollment period for people who don’t have health insurance ends this weekend. Regional Administrator Sharon Graham says there’s still time to sign up.

She says a new law provides more help for those seeking insurance.

Graham says if you are not comfortable signing up online — you can call 800-318-8259.

She says the window to sign up closes Sunday.

She says you should go to healthcare.gov as soon as you can and review the options available before the deadline.