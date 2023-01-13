Sports
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: TIC quad scores from 1/12/23
At Saint Ansgar
Saint Ansgar 39 Forest City 37
Saint Ansgar 54 GHV 19
Saint Ansgar 63 Northwood-Kensett 6
Forest City 75 Northwood-Kensett 6
Forest City 58 GHV 9
GHV 54 Northwood-Kensett 18
AT OSAGE
Osage 61 Lake Mills 15
Osage 71 Eagle Grove 12
Osage 84 Rockford 0
Lake Mills 76 Rockford 6
Lake Mills 52 Eagle Grove 19
Eagle Grove 60 Rockford 6
Nashua-Plainfield 60 Central Springs 22
Nashua-Plainfield 70 North Butler-Clarksville 11
Nashua-Plainfield 53 West Hancock 24
West Hancock 48 Central Springs 34
West Hancock 63 North Butler Clarksville 14
Central Spings 60 North Butler Clarksville 23