HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: TIC quad scores from 1/12/23

At Saint Ansgar

Saint Ansgar 39 Forest City 37

Saint Ansgar 54 GHV 19

Saint Ansgar 63 Northwood-Kensett 6

Forest City 75 Northwood-Kensett 6

Forest City 58 GHV 9

GHV 54 Northwood-Kensett 18

 

 

AT OSAGE

Osage 61 Lake Mills 15

Osage 71 Eagle Grove 12

Osage 84 Rockford 0

Lake Mills 76 Rockford 6

Lake Mills 52 Eagle Grove 19

Eagle Grove 60 Rockford 6

 

 

Nashua-Plainfield 60 Central Springs 22

Nashua-Plainfield 70 North Butler-Clarksville 11

Nashua-Plainfield 53 West Hancock 24

West Hancock 48 Central Springs 34

West Hancock 63 North Butler Clarksville 14

Central Spings 60 North Butler Clarksville 23

