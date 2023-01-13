HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Hancock splits with North Union

The West Hancock girls and boys basketball teams traveled to Armstrong last night for a conversation tilt with the Warriors. The Eagles lost the girls’ game 49-29 and won the boys’ game 58-52.

The girls’ game started competitively, with West Hancock leading after the first eight minutes, 9-8. North Union outscored West Hancock by two points, 12-10, in the second quarter, which sent the teams to the locker room with North Union leading 20-19. After halftime, North Union took over; they outscored West Hancock 10-2 in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead. They extended the lead more in the fourth quarter, outscoring West Hancock 19-8 in the fourth to win the game by twenty.

The boys’ game started much differently than the girls’. The Eagles dominated the first quarter, leading 25-12 after one. However, North Union fought back to make it 35-27 at halftime. After an even third quarter, North Union needed to outscore West Hancock by eight points in the fourth to win but only outscored them by two, 16-14, and West Hancock won by six.

Rhett Eidenman, 16 points

Rylan Barnes, 15 points