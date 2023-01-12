Gov. Reynolds Appoints Garner’s Blake Norman as District Judge

Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Blake Norman as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2A.

Norman, of Garner, currently serves as the Hancock County Attorney. Norman received his undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa and his law degree from the Drake University Law School with high honors.

Norman fills the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge James Drew. Judicial Election District 2A includes Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth counties.

Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach had nothing but praise for Norman.

According to Tlach, Norman wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Now the Hancock County Board of Supervisors have a daunting task of finding someone to replace him.

Norman joins Judge Adam Sauer, formerly Winnebago County Attorney, as appointments by Governor Reynolds locally in the last four years.