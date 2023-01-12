Forest City sends six cross-country runners to college programs

Yesterday six Forest City XC runners signed their national letters of intent to run in college. First-year XC coach DJ Wolfram said this is his single best accomplishment this season. Not the fact they won two conference titles, and the boys qualified to state as a team.

The six signees included two sets of twins, Hannah and Sarah Lunning are both involved in multiple activities at Forest City, and they will run at NIACC next year, says Hannah:

Hannah was a Top of Iowa Conference, honorable mention all-conference runner.

Sarah was a first-team all-conference runner this season for Forest City and talked about running with Hannah and continuing to run at NIACC.

Jadyn and his brother Josiah Welch will run at Buena Vista next season.

That’s Jadyn, who was a first-team all-conference runner and state qualifier.

Josiah says that no matter what they’re doing, running, lifting, playing video games, or doing laundry, they push each other, which will continue at BV.

Carson Strukel has played multiple sports and has done many activities at Forest City since he moved here. He will run track and cross country next year at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, and he says he’s enjoyed his time running at Forest City.

The final senior to run at the college level is Lili Nelson. Nelson has been one of the most decorated runners recently at Forest City in both track and cross county. Lili is a four-time first-team all-conference runner, a three-time state XC qualifier, and a two-time track state qualifier. She has a great support system, including the basketball team showing up to the signing yesterday.

Nelson signed to run next year at Northwestern College in Orange City.

