Eleanor Louise Lovik, 97, of Forest City died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

