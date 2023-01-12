Congressman Feenstra Slams Administrations’ Handling of Classified Documents

Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra is taking the Biden administration to task over how they have investigated cases of classified documents differently in the possession of former president Donald Trump and Biden’s son Hunter.

The U. S. Representative from Hull says with his party now in control of the House, they will press for answers about how former president Trump was investigated and raided by federal agencies while Republican concerns about hunter Biden were ignored:

Feenstra joined fellow house GOP members in voting for the family and small business taxpayer protection act which would repeal the IRS enforcement funding in the Democrat Inflation Reduction Act and prevent the Biden administration from hiring more I-R-S agents.

The bill will likely not make it to the floor in the Democratic-controlled U-S Senate.