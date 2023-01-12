22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 18

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at West Hancock.

Rylan Barnes helped the Eagles to two wins last week.

In a 67-33 win over Belmond-Klemme, Barnes scored 16 points and had 14 rebounds for a double-double. He was also 4/5 from the free throw line and 54 percent from the floor.

In a 71-59 win over Bishop Garrigan, Barnes again led the Eagles, this time with 19 points and ten rebounds for another double-double. He added eight assists and was 7/9 from the free-throw line.

Last week he also went over 500 career rebounds.