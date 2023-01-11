Timothy A. Tenold, age 62, passed away after years of declining health on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at his residence in Ames, IA.

A public visitation for Tim will be held from 4:00 – 5:00 PM on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450. Private family services will take place, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association: https://www.diabetes.org/ or by mail: BOX 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221