Mabel H. (Boyd) Schroder, 98, of Eagle Grove, formerly of Belmond, Dows and Charles City, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Rotary Senior Living in Eagle Grove.

Visitation for Mabel Schroder will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

