HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING: Forest City vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
GIRLS
Forest City 2046 Sumner-Fredericksburg 1990
Kali Johnson, Forest City 342
Eliece Newby, Forest City 327
Taylor Miller, Forest City 266
Amelia Kobriger, Forest City 203
Emily Wolf, Forest City 202
Jaydee Plagge, Forest City 180
BOYS
Sumner-Fredericksburg 2542 Forest City 2504
Ethaen Dyslin, Forest City 415
Chase Sorenson, Forest City 365
Jackson Clouse, Forest City 343
Gabriel Ramirez, Forest City 299
Dominic Bronson, Forest City 275
Joshua Kawalek, Forest City 271