Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING: Forest City vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg

GIRLS

Forest City 2046 Sumner-Fredericksburg 1990

Kali Johnson, Forest City 342

Eliece Newby, Forest City 327

Taylor Miller, Forest City 266

Amelia Kobriger, Forest City 203

Emily Wolf, Forest City 202

Jaydee Plagge, Forest City 180

 

 

BOYS

Sumner-Fredericksburg 2542 Forest City 2504

Ethaen Dyslin, Forest City 415

Chase Sorenson, Forest City 365

Jackson Clouse, Forest City 343

Gabriel Ramirez, Forest City 299

Dominic Bronson, Forest City 275

Joshua Kawalek, Forest City 271

 

 

