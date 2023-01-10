Garner Looks for Grant Writing Assistance with the Ballfield Project

The Garner City Council recently moved forward with accepting help in getting grants for the new baseball and softball field projects. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt likes the idea of getting the assistance to make the project go forward.

Schmidt is looking forward to getting this project off the ground to give area youth a complex that will be both beautiful and functional. Schmidt stated that some early renderings of the field have just been given to the city.

The project is still in its planning and fundraising stages, but Schmidt feels confident that the project will become reality very soon.