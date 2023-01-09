Winnebago Board to Discuss Quarterly Reports

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning to hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on the current state of the secondary roads. This will be followed by a report from Kris Oswald on drainage matters within the county.

The board will make several appointments to various committees and boards before receiving quarterly reports from the Recorder, Auditor, and Sheriff. The board will then consider transfers by the Auditor to various budget funds.

The supervisors will consider recommendations made by the Compensation Board. These recommendations are primarily cost of living adjustments to elected officials’ salaries. The board may approve these recommendations or adjust them down. They cannot increase any of these recommendations.

Rural recycling discussion will ensue beginning at 9:30am. The board will consider bids that have been submitted and implement a plan of action to get the process started.