Sports
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Forest City Invitational Results
Team Scores
Algona 242.02
Emmetsburg 185.53
Clear Lake 168.54
Okoboji/HMS 142.05
Pocahontas Area 113.06
Charles City 106.57
Forest City 102.58
North Butler-Clarksville 75.59
Algona JV 44.010
West Fork, Sheffield 8.0
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Elijah Wilhite of Algona
- 2nd Place – Carter Haberkorn of Charles City
- 3rd Place – Deegan Moore of Forest City
- 4th Place – Joseph Peterson of Emmetsburg
- 5th Place – Nathan Stofferan of Okoboji/HMS
- 6th Place – Weston Miller of North Butler-Clarksville
1st Place Match
- Elijah Wilhite (Algona) 18-7, So. over Carter Haberkorn (Charles City) 9-6, So. (Fall 0:48)
3rd Place Match
- Deegan Moore (Forest City) 12-13, Fr. over Joseph Peterson (Emmetsburg) 8-6, Jr. (Fall 2:47)
5th Place Match
- Nathan Stofferan (Okoboji/HMS) 1-7, Fr. over Weston Miller (North Butler-Clarksville) 11-18, Fr. (Dec 6-5)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jackson Wilcoxon of Emmetsburg
- 2nd Place – Thomas Zabka of Algona
- 3rd Place – David Schaumberg of Forest City
- 4th Place – Jeseb Prestholt of Clear Lake
1st Place Match
- Jackson Wilcoxon (Emmetsburg) 11-6, Fr. over Thomas Zabka (Algona) 7-4, Fr. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
- David Schaumberg (Forest City) 5-7, Jr. over Jeseb Prestholt (Clear Lake) 1-7, So. (Fall 0:31)
5th Place Match
- () , . over () , . (Bye)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Isaac Wilson of Algona
- 2nd Place – Dylan Jones of Okoboji/HMS
- 3rd Place – Jaxson Miller of North Butler-Clarksville
- 4th Place – Lincoln Wilcoxon of Emmetsburg
- 5th Place – John Ackermen of Pocahontas Area
- 6th Place – Ezra Oldenkamp of Algona JV
1st Place Match
- Isaac Wilson (Algona) 21-5, So. over Dylan Jones (Okoboji/HMS) 6-3, Sr. (MD 10-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jaxson Miller (North Butler-Clarksville) 19-13, So. over Lincoln Wilcoxon (Emmetsburg) 13-9, Jr. (Fall 4:43)
5th Place Match
- John Ackermen (Pocahontas Area) 6-14, So. over Ezra Oldenkamp (Algona JV) 1-3, So. (Fall 3:36)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Barrett Morgan of Algona
- 2nd Place – Tyce Hanson of Okoboji/HMS
- 3rd Place – Carter Mcgregor of Algona JV
- 4th Place – Joel Carranza of Pocahontas Area
- 5th Place – Aiden Morrison of North Butler-Clarksville
- 6th Place – Rafe Arbegast of West Fork, Sheffield
1st Place Match
- Barrett Morgan (Algona) 25-2, Fr. over Tyce Hanson (Okoboji/HMS) 6-3, So. (Fall 4:12)
3rd Place Match
- Carter Mcgregor (Algona JV) 4-1, Fr. over Joel Carranza (Pocahontas Area) 17-6, Sr. (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
- Aiden Morrison (North Butler-Clarksville) 15-16, Jr. over Rafe Arbegast (West Fork, Sheffield) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 2:30)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tanner Arjes of North Butler-Clarksville
- 2nd Place – Max Currier of Clear Lake
- 3rd Place – Taevyn Zinnel of Algona
- 4th Place – Gavin Grunhovd of Forest City
- 5th Place – William Lawson of Pocahontas Area
- 6th Place – Dylan LaPolice of Charles City
1st Place Match
- Tanner Arjes (North Butler-Clarksville) 27-1, Jr. over Max Currier (Clear Lake) 16-1, Sr. (Fall 2:56)
3rd Place Match
- Taevyn Zinnel (Algona) 16-7, Fr. over Gavin Grunhovd (Forest City) 16-11, So. (MD 14-1)
5th Place Match
- William Lawson (Pocahontas Area) 7-6, Fr. over Dylan LaPolice (Charles City) 5-16, Jr. (Fall 2:28)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tate Slagle of Algona
- 2nd Place – Aiden Hippen of Clear Lake
- 3rd Place – Brennan Baschke of Okoboji/HMS
- 4th Place – Clayton Rubel of Emmetsburg
- 5th Place – Jacob Vance of Charles City
- 6th Place – Nile Owen of Algona JV
1st Place Match
- Tate Slagle (Algona) 24-4, So. over Aiden Hippen (Clear Lake) 16-6, Fr. (MD 15-6)
3rd Place Match
- Brennan Baschke (Okoboji/HMS) 3-1, So. over Clayton Rubel (Emmetsburg) 9-9, Jr. (Fall 3:35)
5th Place Match
- Jacob Vance (Charles City) 4-6, Fr. over Nile Owen (Algona JV) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 0:00)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nathan Lopez of Charles City
- 2nd Place – Ryan Brennan of Emmetsburg
- 3rd Place – Tyler Lefevre of Clear Lake
- 4th Place – Verde Klocke of Pocahontas Area
- 5th Place – Ashton Moreno of Algona
- 6th Place – Brody Ludwig of Algona JV
1st Place Match
- Nathan Lopez (Charles City) 13-2, Sr. over Ryan Brennan (Emmetsburg) 20-2, Sr. (Fall 3:44)
3rd Place Match
- Tyler Lefevre (Clear Lake) 17-6, Jr. over Verde Klocke (Pocahontas Area) 17-7, Jr. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
- Ashton Moreno (Algona) 17-11, So. over Brody Ludwig (Algona JV) 2-3, Jr. (Fall 1:21)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Christian Dunning of Clear Lake
- 2nd Place – Ian Fehr of Algona
- 3rd Place – Ryan Sommerlot of Pocahontas Area
- 4th Place – Ryan Wirtz of Emmetsburg
- 5th Place – Bryce Dodge of Okoboji/HMS
- 6th Place – Bradyen Yates of Emmetsburg
1st Place Match
- Christian Dunning (Clear Lake) 16-6, Fr. over Ian Fehr (Algona) 12-10, Jr. (Fall 2:50)
3rd Place Match
- Ryan Sommerlot (Pocahontas Area) 17-6, Jr. over Ryan Wirtz (Emmetsburg) 16-10, Fr. (Fall 1:31)
5th Place Match
- Bryce Dodge (Okoboji/HMS) 4-5, Sr. over Bradyen Yates (Emmetsburg) 5-8, Fr. (Dec 7-2)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Noah Strantz of Okoboji/HMS
- 2nd Place – Justin Wirtz of Emmetsburg
- 3rd Place – Colby Jennings of Algona
- 4th Place – Colton Anderegg of Charles City
- 5th Place – Carter Perry of Clear Lake
- 6th Place – Jaycob Guthart of Forest City
1st Place Match
- Noah Strantz (Okoboji/HMS) 10-1, Sr. over Justin Wirtz (Emmetsburg) 19-3, So. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Colby Jennings (Algona) 19-10, Jr. over Colton Anderegg (Charles City) 8-12, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
5th Place Match
- Carter Perry (Clear Lake) 11-12, Jr. over Jaycob Guthart (Forest City) 5-5, So. (Fall 1:52)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kellen Moore of Forest City
- 2nd Place – Jace Nelson-brown of Emmetsburg
- 3rd Place – Dane Kitzinger of Algona
- 4th Place – Hayden Rieck of Clear Lake
- 5th Place – James Gellerman of Okoboji/HMS
- 6th Place – Ryan Panbecker of Pocahontas Area
1st Place Match
- Kellen Moore (Forest City) 21-0, Sr. over Jace Nelson-brown (Emmetsburg) 18-4, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Dane Kitzinger (Algona) 19-8, Jr. over Hayden Rieck (Clear Lake) 13-10, Sr. (Fall 3:35)
5th Place Match
- James Gellerman (Okoboji/HMS) 9-6, So. over Ryan Panbecker (Pocahontas Area) 15-10, Jr. (Fall 3:15)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Makade Bloker of North Butler-Clarksville
- 2nd Place – Deontez Williams of Pocahontas Area
- 3rd Place – Kayden Blunt of Charles City
- 4th Place – Kaleb Hambly of Clear Lake
- 5th Place – Foster Myhre of Algona
- 6th Place – Brock Good of Forest City
1st Place Match
- Makade Bloker (North Butler-Clarksville) 28-0, Jr. over Deontez Williams (Pocahontas Area) 18-3, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Kayden Blunt (Charles City) 13-2, Sr. over Kaleb Hambly (Clear Lake) 12-5, Sr. (MD 17-4)
5th Place Match
- Foster Myhre (Algona) 14-11, Fr. over Brock Good (Forest City) 7-17, So. (Fall 2:39)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ben Saxton of Emmetsburg
- 2nd Place – Trevor Peterson of Charles City
- 3rd Place – Gavin Goche of Algona
- 4th Place – Alex Welander of Pocahontas Area
- 5th Place – Jake Trenary of Clear Lake
- 6th Place – Ethan Marso of Algona JV
1st Place Match
- Ben Saxton (Emmetsburg) 19-2, Sr. over Trevor Peterson (Charles City) 11-10, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Gavin Goche (Algona) 19-5, Fr. over Alex Welander (Pocahontas Area) 15-8, Sr. (Fall 3:14)
5th Place Match
- Jake Trenary (Clear Lake) 15-8, Jr. over Ethan Marso (Algona JV) 3-4, Fr. (Fall 1:42)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sam Pas of Okoboji/HMS
- 2nd Place – Dylan Evenson of Clear Lake
- 3rd Place – Colby Krustsinger of Forest City
- 4th Place – Nick Saxton of Emmetsburg
- 5th Place – Chase Roof of Algona
- 6th Place – Hunter Kollasch of Algona JV
1st Place Match
- Sam Pas (Okoboji/HMS) 11-2, Sr. over Dylan Evenson (Clear Lake) 16-6, Jr. (Dec 9-7)
3rd Place Match
- Colby Krustsinger (Forest City) 12-12, Sr. over Nick Saxton (Emmetsburg) 4-3, Fr. (Fall 1:31)
5th Place Match
- Chase Roof (Algona) 11-8, Jr. over Hunter Kollasch (Algona JV) 9-9, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
285
Places
- 1st Place – Gage Jorgenson of Emmetsburg
- 2nd Place – Aaron Richtsmeier of Clear Lake
- 3rd Place – Joseph Sanders of Pocahontas Area
- 4th Place – Cohen Reffer of Algona
- 5th Place – Keyshawn Smith of Okoboji/HMS
- 6th Place – Caleb Cooper of Forest City
1st Place Match
- Gage Jorgenson (Emmetsburg) 16-3, Jr. over Aaron Richtsmeier (Clear Lake) 16-6, So. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
- Joseph Sanders (Pocahontas Area) 14-8, Sr. over Cohen Reffer (Algona) 19-8, Jr. (Fall 1:39)
5th Place Match
- Keyshawn Smith (Okoboji/HMS) 5-9, . over Caleb Cooper (Forest City) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 1:49)