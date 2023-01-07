Volunteering with the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross needs your help in 2023 and asks that you to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer.

In Iowa, more than 700 people volunteer with the Red Cross. These local volunteers are part of the almost 300,000 people across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year and deliver more than 6.4 million blood products to hospital patients in need. Volunteers also help train more than 4.6 million people in Red Cross lifesaving skills; help provide nearly 550,000 services to military members, veterans and their families; and to reconnect almost 9,000 families separated by war or disaster around the world.

“Our Red Cross volunteers step up to help our neighbors here in Iowa each and every day,” said Becky Greenwald, Regional Volunteer Services Officer for the American Red Cross of Nebraska-Iowa. “In the last year, volunteers responded to more than 500 disasters, collected more than 40,000 units of blood and provided nearly 2,000 services to military members, veterans and their families. Just imagine the impact you could make in 2023 by joining us as a volunteer.”

Volunteering is good for you and our community. The top five benefits of resolving to volunteer in 2023 include:

Meeting new people. Our volunteers are amazing individuals with diverse backgrounds that are inspired to give back, just like you. Learning new skills. Red Cross volunteer positions include free training and provide an opportunity to experience new adventures. Being part of something larger. Become a vital part of the Red Cross and our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering. Making a difference in someone’s life. Whether you are helping a family that just had a home fire or supporting the collection of lifesaving blood, your impact is real. Staying active. Many volunteer roles require physical activity which is great for your overall health.

Here are just a few of the positions we need help filling (more information available at the links shown below):

Blood Donor Ambassadors engage with blood donors at blood drives by greeting, registering, answering questions, providing information and supporting them through the recovery process at the refreshments table.

engage with blood donors at blood drives by greeting, registering, answering questions, providing information and supporting them through the recovery process at the refreshments table. Transportation Specialists help deliver blood from our facilities to local hospitals by choosing regular routes, stand-by emergency deliveries or both.

help deliver blood from our facilities to local hospitals by choosing regular routes, stand-by emergency deliveries or both. Disaster Action Team Members sign up for on-call shifts as part of a team to help provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, ensuring that your neighbors have access to resources for necessities such food, shelter and clothing.

Training is free, but the hope you provide as a Red Cross volunteer is priceless. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started.