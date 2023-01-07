Red Cross Renews Call for Blood Donations

The Iowa chapter of the American Red Cross is starting out 2023 much as it always does, with a critical need for blood donors as blood supplies are dangerously low. Agency spokeswoman Sue Thesenga says she’s hoping the blood shortage in the new year makes people stop and think about what they can do to help year-round.

The Red Cross is in need of all blood types, especially those with type O, which is considered a universal type for transfusions.

To find a place to donate, visit redcrossblood.org.