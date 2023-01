Mary Cook, 89, passed away on January 3, 2023 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Memorial services for Mary Cook will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, in Britt, with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel in Britt. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa, 50423

641-843-3839