Winnebago County Receives Partial Delivery on Gravel

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 day agoLast Updated: January 3, 2023

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were informed that the gravel they received from the rock quarry was only a partial delivery from the total they are scheduled to receive. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders thinks that operations may have stopped due to the weather.

Meinders will have to make do with the shipment he has received. He hopes that more will come considering the volume of rock that his department will go through in a year. He wasn’t sure why the equipment is gone from the quarry.

Meinders expects to learn more about future deliveries of gravel very soon.

 

 

 

