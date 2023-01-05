Human Trafficking May Be Happening in Northern Iowa

The issue of human trafficking is becoming more prevalent every day. This issue is due to a number of factors that could be plaguing the area. Residents may need to learn what signs to look for according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate:

Pate explained that there are a number of signs that could point to trafficking going on in their neighborhood.

Car traffic and people frequenting the house at all times of day and night are possible indicators of human trafficking going on according to Pate.

Preventative measures such as these also help protect children in the neighborhood from falling victim to trafficking as well.

Those with questions on how to spot possible trafficking can go to sos.iowa.gov.