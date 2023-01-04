Premiere Screenings of Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man in Mason City

Join Iowa PBS for free, in-person, premiere screenings of Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man. This new, historical documentary follows the career of Iowa native Meredith Willson. A masterful musician, conductor, composer and Iowa’s champion on Broadway, Meredith Willson caught the world’s ear with his many talents.

On February 11 at 1 p.m., Iowa PBS will host the world premiere screening of Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa. Following the hour-long documentary, attendees will have the opportunity to visit the Meredith Willson Museum, explore the 1912 replica streetscape featured in The Music Man, and enjoy a sundae from the iconic ice cream parlor.

An Iowa City premiere is scheduled for the next day, February 12, at 1 p.m. at the Voxman Music Building in Iowa City. Following this special screening of Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man, attendees will have the opportunity to view historical artifacts featured in the film from the University of Iowa’s Special Collections and Archives. Light refreshments will also be served.

“Meredith Willson embraced his identity as an Iowan all the way through his career in show business,” said Iowa PBS Senior Producer Tyler Brinegar. “This documentary shows Iowans just how inventive this man was to take all of his talents and experiences and apply them to what became one of the most popular shows in Broadway history.”

For more information and to register for these free events, visit iowapbs.org/events.