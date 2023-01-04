Joyce E. Foust, 72 of Forest City, died Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa

Memorial services for Joyce will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 18508 East HWY 69, Forest City with Pastor Jonathan Walberg officiating.

A gathering will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Burial of cremains will be held will be held in Riverview Cemetery in Elmore, Minnesota at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685