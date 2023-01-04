IGHSAU announces girls wrestling Regional and Super Regional Assignments

Today, the IGHSAU announced what girls wrestling fans have been waiting for. Postseason assignments for the first-ever sanctioned girls wrestling postseason.

After sanctioning the sport last year, the IGHSAU announced the first postseason would include four Super Regionals, with girls qualifying to state from there. With the overwhelming number of girls who participated in the sport in this inaugural year, the organization has had to pivot. They will keep the idea of four Super Regionals but will now have eight regions, with two regions taking place in one location.

Regions 1&2 – Tyson Events Center, Sioux City

Regions 3&4 – Iowa Events Center, Des Moines

Regions 5&6 – Alliant Powerhouse, Cedar Rapids

Regions 7&8 – Luther College, Decorah

The top four wrestlers from each weight class in each of the eight regions will qualify for state, so 32 wrestlers from each weight class will advance to the inaugural state wrestling meet in Coralville on February 2nd and 3rd.

Here they are:

The state qualifying tournaments will take place on Friday, January 27th. KIOW will have full coverage of the tournament with live reports throughout the day.