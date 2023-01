22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 17

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City.

In a 54-41 win over Belmond-Klemme, Karly Lambert had a game-high 17 points; she added seven rebounds, 7-13 from the free throw line, and 2/3 from three-point range.

In a 65-51 win over Crestwood, she had nine points in Forest City’s comeback win over the Cadets and was 4/4 from the free throw line.