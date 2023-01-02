Winnebago ISU Extension to Hold Business Succession Workshop

The Winnebago County ISU Extension Office is sponsoring an important seminar that will help area families of farmers and business owners. It deals with planning for business and farm succession.

Noted spokesperson and CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame inductee Jolene Brown will lead the workshop at the Branding Iron in Thompson on January 12th. The event will be from 9am to 3pm. She explains the title behind the workshop.

When time for succession comes, there needs to be clarity, cooperation, and consensus on what needs to be done. Brown says there are huge roadblocks that must be overcome.

The ways to approach this will be covered in the workshop. Most importantly according to Brown, there must be communication among everyone involved.

Brown highly encourages all family members to attend the workshop so that there is cooperation, understanding, and no confusion for all those involved.

Individual registration is $20 per person while group registration is $10 per person. Light snacks and a lunch are included. Reservations are required by January 9th by calling (641) 584-2261.