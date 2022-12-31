USMEF Says Production Trends to Impact Red Meat Exports in 2023

U. S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) President and CEO Dan Halstrom expects a modest increase in U.S. pork production in 2023, and this comes at a time when pork production in the European Union is in decline. The EU is the world’s largest pork exporter and the United States’ primary competitor in many key markets, so this could generate new opportunities for U.S. pork export growth.

U.S. beef production will decline in 2023, due to drought-driven contraction of the U.S. cattle herd. While tight beef supplies will impact export volumes, Halstrom explains that this will also expand opportunities to aggressively market underutilized beef cuts.