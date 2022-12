Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The DNR’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season.

He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season.

Harms says it can be a good extra chance for hunters to get a deer.

Harms says you can easily find out online where you can hunt.

The second regular shotgun deer season wrapped up on December 18th.