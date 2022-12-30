Wright County Fair Board Reveals Its 2023 Event

The Wright County Fair continues to grow and recover from the pandemic. The next fair will take place July 12th through the 16th. Tricia Rosendahl who is the Manager of the Wright County Fair explained that plans for the 2023 edition are already falling into place

The theme of the 2023 fair is “Barn Lights and Country Nights. It will include all of the old favorites, but Rosendahl stated that there will be some new attractions too.

Rosendahl said that the fair will be working on cooperation with another nearby group to make the dog show possible.

Rosendahl explained that the fair plans are not completely set yet including bands, but that they should have everything set by the spring of 2023.