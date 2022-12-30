AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Garner Golf Course Looks to Make Needed Purchases

AJ Taylor13 hours agoLast Updated: December 29, 2022

The Garner Golf Course is looking to add to its maintenance fleet with the purchase of a used greens mower and a utility vehicle. The Garner Golf Course Foundation will pay for these items according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

The used greens mower is expected to be as much as $5,000 while the used utility vehicle could be as much as $10,000.

The city council approved the use of the funds to make the purchases.

 

