Garner Golf Course Looks to Make Needed Purchases
The Garner Golf Course is looking to add to its maintenance fleet with the purchase of a used greens mower and a utility vehicle. The Garner Golf Course Foundation will pay for these items according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.
The used greens mower is expected to be as much as $5,000 while the used utility vehicle could be as much as $10,000.
The city council approved the use of the funds to make the purchases.