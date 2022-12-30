Ernst Says Biden’s WOTUS Rule is “Ambiguous and Expansive
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, decried the latest “Waters of the U.S.” (WOTUS) ruling, a major overreach into Iowans’ lives.
“The Biden administration’s untimely and out-of-touch new Waters of the U.S. rule is ambiguous and expansive,” said Ernst. “Our farmers and business owners are suffering from regulatory whiplash, and continue to bear the brunt of the Left’s radical climate agenda.”
Ernst, who grew up on a family farm in Southwest Iowa, has remained consistent in her stance
Background:
On day one of the Biden administration, an executive order rolled back the Trump administration’s practical and common sense approach to determining a “water of the United States,” turning back the clock to Obama-era policies creating confusion and bringing back burdensome regulations. Sackett v. EPA is currently pending before the Supreme Court and will better determine the scope of the Clean Water Act, ultimately clarifying what is, and what is not, a water of the U.S. In April, Sen. Ernst invited administration officials to visit Iowa to see first-hand how the back and forth of regulatory rulemaking, like WOTUS, impacts Iowans.