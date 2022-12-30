Ernst Says Biden’s WOTUS Rule is “Ambiguous and Expansive

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, decried the latest “Waters of the U.S.” (WOTUS) ruling, a major overreach into Iowans’ lives.

“The Biden administration’s untimely and out-of-touch new Waters of the U.S. rule is ambiguous and expansive,” said Ernst. “Our farmers and business owners are suffering from regulatory whiplash, and continue to bear the brunt of the Left’s radical climate agenda.”

Ernst, who grew up on a family farm in Southwest Iowa, has remained consistent in her stance against the continued government overreach and undue burdens caused by WOTUS policies and rulemakings.

Background :