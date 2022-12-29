Robert “Bob” L. Johnson, 88, of Forest City died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

A private inurnment will take place following the service at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.