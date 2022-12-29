Ernst: Defense Bill Enables Partners to Counter Adversaries

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, secured key provisions to support U.S. partners in the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which was signed into law last week.

“Our safety and prosperity here at home is supported by our strong partnerships around the world,” said Ernst. “I’m proud to see this year’s NDAA include my efforts to better enable America’s partners – from Ukraine to the Middle East – to degrade our adversaries, promote our national security, and protect our homeland.”

The following Ernst-led provisions to better support our partners were included in this year’s NDAA: