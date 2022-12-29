Area Slick Roads Lead to Arrests and Accidents

The area is still dealing with the aftereffects of the recent blizzard. Police in Blue Earth tried to stop a suspicious vehicle, but the two occupants sped off when the officer approached. The high-speed chase ended just west of Forest City on the “S” curve near 150th and 360th. The driver rolled the vehicle into a ditch. The suspects were not hurt but were taken to the hospital for observation. Charges are pending in the case. The Iowa State Patrol is currently investigating.

A truck driver had an unfortunate turn with the icy roads on Thursday morning according to Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly.

The driver was not hurt. The truck was removed from the ditch.

Hepperly and other officials are warning drivers to be careful because of road conditions in certain locations around the area. Slick spots are developing in places where it appears the road is clear.