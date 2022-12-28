AudioHealth & LivingMediaNews
Wright County Public Health Encourages Immunizations
With the colder weather in the area, there are concerns about possible flu and RSV moving through the area. Sandra McGrath, Administrator of the Wright County Public Health Department is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.
The flu strains seem to be prevalent in certain age groups according to McGrath.
McGrath also cited some misconceptions about the flu, RSV, and COVID.
County public health departments are offering the flu and COVID vaccines for those who are interested.