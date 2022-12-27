Gov. Reynolds Issues Statement on SCOTUS Decision to Keep Title 42 in Place

“I’m grateful that Title 42 remains in place to help deter illegal entry at the US southern border. But make no mistake – this is only a temporary fix to a crisis that President Biden and his administration have ignored for two years. Because of their inaction, our border agents are overwhelmed, cartels are trafficking women, children, and drugs into our country, and fentanyl is a leading cause of death among Americans ages 18-45. The damage already done will have far-reaching consequences for decades. It’s time for the President to finally put policies in place that secure our borders and prioritize the lives of American citizens over progressive political agendas. I look forward to the Supreme Court deciding this issue during this year’s term.”