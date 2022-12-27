Feenstra Opposed $1.66 Trillion Omnibus Spending Package

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement after voting against the FY23 Omnibus Appropriations package.

“The 4,155-page, $1.66 trillion omnibus spending package continues Congress’s sorry tradition of reckless spending and government waste. This monstrosity was assembled behind closed doors without any input from House Republicans. Even worse, it fails to finish the border wall or maintain Title 42 while we face a crisis at our southern border. As a fiscal conservative, I will not support legislation that fuels inflation, adds to our growing $31 trillion debt, and wastes taxpayer dollars. Iowans deserve better than Washington’s broken budget process.”