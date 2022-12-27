Cheryl Ann Lura, age 74 of Mason City, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. till time of services at the church on Monday.

Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.