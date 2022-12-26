Warn Sentenced on Possession Charges

Brian Warn of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 2, 2022.

Warn was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Warn was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Warn was placed at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Warn was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.